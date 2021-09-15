YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team get to Le Castellet with a furious desire to win. Regularly among the front runners, Mandy Kainz’s team – the 2009 FIM EWC champions – have never won the Bol d’Or. They have had a tough start to the season.

Karel Hanika, Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa are highly motivated in the run-up to the 84th edition of the Bol d’Or. The three YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team riders are seeking a place in the world hierarchy after the first two races of the season. After withdrawing from the 24 Heures Motos because of an engine problem and a 10th-place finish at the 12 Hours of Estoril following a crash, the factory Yamaha team are 7th in the 2021 provisional standings.

The three riders will therefore go all out to claim the win on the Paul Ricard circuit this Sunday. It would be YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team’s first win in this race, which is missing from the team’s track record.

Mandy Kainz, the team manager, is cheering his riders on. “The 24-hour races are tough and the Bol d’Or will be no different as the Paul Ricard circuit is very demanding for the bike, riders and Bridgestone tyres – but I’m confident that we have a package that can fight for the victory.”

Kainz is looking aheadThe team manager of YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team has announced he is renewing his rider trio comprising Karel Hanika, Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa for the 2022 FIM EWC season. “We know this line up is fast, we have managed four pole positions in a row, we've fought for podiums and claimed race wins. It was important for us to secure the best trio of riders on the Endurance market.”

The YART riders are more motivated than ever before. “It’s true that it’s been a tough start to the year but we’re not backing down,” says Karel Hanika. “We’ll do everything we can to get the result we’re looking for; we just need a bit of luck!”“We had a great Bol d’Or test,” says Marvin Fritz, “and we are really looking forward to the race week. I love this track and all the places around it, but more importantly we’re so happy to finally have the spectators back supporting us. I’m very happy to sign with the YART family for another year, but for now we’re focused on this year as if we get two really good results, we can still win the championship.”“We have two rounds left in 2021 so the aim is to finish the season on a high,” adds Niccolò Canepa.

