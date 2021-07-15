In the first qualifying session of the 12 Hours of Estoril, YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team pipped BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team to provisional pole ahead of Yoshimura SERT Motul.

YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team took the lead in the first qualifying session thanks to the near-perfect consistency of their line-up. Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika were within two-tenths of a second of each other. The factory Yamaha team have taken an option on pole position.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team placed 2nd this evening with Javier Forés, who posted the session’s fastest lap, a 1:38.707, Markus Reiterberger and Kenny Foray.

Although Gregg Black had a minor crash early in the session, Yoshimura SERT Motul (Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli) posted the 3rd-fastest lap of the day.

VRD Igol Experiences are fourth on the provisional grid with riders Florian Alt, Florian Marino and Nico Terol, ahead of Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar.

Tati Team Beringer Racing in sixth place are ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Moto Ain. In ninth place and the fastest Superstock, Wójcik Racing Team 2 are ahead of ERC Endurance-Ducati Wójcik Racing Team, the Polish team’s EWC machine.

A battle is on the cards in the Superstock class. Grouped together from 12th to 15th place are Team 33 Louit April Moto, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, National Motos and Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, in that order.

With the track overheating to around 55° this afternoon, we can expect improved performances in the second qualifying session. It starts at 9am local time tomorrow and the track should be cooler.

