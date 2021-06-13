The factory Suzuki team have imposed their pace at the 24 Heures Motos and are solidly in the lead 19 hours into the race.

The night was fairly calm at the Bugatti circuit for the 36 teams still in the running. Yoshimura SERT Motul is going it alone in the lead 7 laps ahead of the competition. Thanks to the 10 points awarded to the leader 16 hours into the race, the factory Suzuki team are already well ahead in the classification.



There was some drama at sunrise. F.C.C. TSR Honda France, who seemed to be solidly anchored in 2nd place, spent a long time in their pit box. Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, in 3rd place since the early part of the night, and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, back at the head of the field after a crash early in the race, seized the opportunity to move up a place and push the Honda off the podium.



Bolliger Team Switzerland have been defending their place just behind the factory teams for several hours now. The Swiss Kawasaki-mounted team have warded off the attacks of a group of Superstock machines led for the past several hours by National Motos. The Honda 55 is ahead of BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, Team 33 Louit April Moto and No Limits Motor Team.



VRD Igol Experiences focused all night long on making up for lost ground due to an oil hose joint problem early in the race.



The Top 15 includes ERC Endurance-Ducati in 13th place. The factory Ducati team have climbed back up several times after various issues.



One favourite missing from the classification is YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team. After being front runners early on in the race, they were forced to withdraw because of a broken valve not long after nightfall. Tati Team Beringer Racing, also among the front runners at the start, withdrew after several crashes.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

