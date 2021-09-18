The Bol d’Or started off at a cracking pace. After the action-packed start, Yoshimura SERT Motul are in the lead two hours into the race.

At 5pm on the Bugatti circuit, Yoshimura SERT Motul are leading the race ahead of Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team. ERC Endurance-Ducati got off to an excellent start and are currently 4th.



The leading independent teams – Tati Team Beringer Racing, VRD Igol Experiences and Moto Ain – are ahead of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. The factory BMW team were slowed down right from the first few laps. Kenny Foray had to return to the pit box because of vibrations. A tyre change has obviously solved the problem.



After the race was flagged off in the presence of a large number of fans, a four-way battle took place in the early stages. After Gregg Black’s holeshot for Yoshimura SERT Motul, he began a three-way battle with Jérémy Guarnoni for Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and Mike di Meglio for F.C.C. TSR Honda France. Following a botched start, the YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team rider Marvin Fritz also joined the battle. The four favourites all took the lead at one point or another during the first hour of the race.



In the course of the second hour, F.C.C. TSR Honda France had to do a prolonged refuelling stop after Yuki Takahashi had a small crash.



In Superstock, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers took the lead in 11th place ahead of No Limits Motor Team and Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore. National Motos were among the leading three but slipped back following a tail light issue.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

