In the warm up session before the start of the Bol d’Or at 3pm today on the Paul Ricard circuit, Yoshimura SERT Motul once again took the lead ahead of the five other factory teams.

Yoshimura SERT Motul kept at it. The Suzuki team, who will start from pole position at 3pm today, turned in the best performance of the warm up this morning. The other factory teams were grouped together just behind.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar fine-tuned their race strategy and were 2nd-fastest ahead of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and ERC Endurance-Ducati. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team have Kenny Foray replacing an injured Javier Forés.

The 7th-fastest team, VRD Igol Experiences, were once again the top independent team ahead of the Polish squads Team LRP Poland and Wójcik Racing Team.

In Superstock, the race is likely to be hotly fought. This morning, No Limits Motor Team were fastest ahead of the current leaders in class, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers and National Motos.

Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, the pole sitter in the Superstock class, were further back in the warm up rankings. The team have had to rejig their rider line-up. Hugo Clère will be racing together with Johan Nigon, the team’s 4th rider, and James Westmoreland, the 4th rider freed up by VRD Igol Experiences.

The race will get underway at 3pm on the Paul Ricard circuit. Tour the starting grid with us from 2pm onwards on Facebook Live

