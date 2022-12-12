Yoshimura SERT Motul, which won the 24 Heures Motos and finished runner-up in the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2022, has issued a special highlights video to look back on another successful campaign by the Suzuki-powered squad.
A Facebook post from the France-based squad read: “As we head towards the end of the year, here’s a round-up of the FIM Endurance World Championship 2022 season where Yoshimura SERT Motul was leading right up until the very last round at Bol d’Or. Victory was snatched [away] thanks to unexpected problems in the early stages of that final round, yet it still finished in a strong runner-up position”.
Click HERE to watch the video.
FIM EWC
Rollout of FIM Racing Homologation Programme for safety helmets continues ahead of 2023 EWC season
09/12/2022 AT 05:06
L’article Yoshimura SERT Motul looks back on 2022 EWC with season round-up video est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
New Bolliger EWC signing Hobelsberger highly rated in Germany
08/12/2022 AT 05:02
FIM EWC
New season, new look: Team Bolliger Switzerland reveals 2023 EWC line-up
07/12/2022 AT 06:58