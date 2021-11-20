Markus Anfang has resigned as manager of Werder Bremen amid an investigation by Germany authorities for allegedly using a fake vaccination certificate against Covid-19.

The 2. Bundesliga club confirmed on Saturday that Anfang, along with his assistant Florian Junge, had stepped down from their positions after it emerged on Friday that an investigation had been launched.

Ad

“Because of the extreme stress caused to the club, the team, my family and myself, I have decided to immediately step down from my role as head coach of Werder Bremen,” Anfang, who denies any wrongdoing, said in a statement

Bundesliga Late Forsberg winner sends Leipzig into cup final 30/04/2021 AT 21:51

“I requested that the club management dissolve my contract, a request they have granted.”

Werder Bremen currently sit in eighth place in the 2. Bundesliga table following their relegation from the German top flight last season.

An earlier statement released on Friday saw Anfang refute the allegations that he had used a fake vaccination certificate.

“I got double vaccinated in an official vaccination centre and received the stickers to put on my yellow vaccination passport just like every double-jabbed citizen has,” he said.

“I then got these records digitalised at the pharmacy and assumed that everything was sorted. I very much hope that this situation gets cleared up quickly.”

Bundesliga Dortmund beat Union to keep Champions League hopes alive 21/04/2021 AT 20:55