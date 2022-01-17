Refresh for latest updates
10:00 - Welcome
Greetings everyone! In a sport where there is a lot of nonsense we welcome you to what may take the nonsensical biscuit, the 2021 FIFA Best Awards! We will be running a live blog from now until the ceremony's end to bring you all the action from the awards. The ceremony will start around 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET.
The best Men's Player of 2021 Nominees
- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)
- Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG, Argentina)
The Best Women's Player of 2021 Nominees
- Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona, Spain)
- Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)
The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2021 Nominees
- Roberto Mancini (Italian National Team, Italy)
- Pep Guardiola (Manchester City, Spain)
- Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea, Germany)
The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2021 Nominees
- Lluis Cortes (Barcelona, Spain)
- Emma Hayes (Chelsea, England)
- Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands National Team/England National Team, Netherlands)
The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021 Nominees
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/PSG, Italy)
- Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, Senegal)
- Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2021 Nominees
- Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea, Germany)
- Christiane Endler (PSG/Lyon, Chile)
- Stephanie Lynn Marie-Labbe (Rosengard/PSG, Canada)
