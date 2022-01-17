Refresh for latest updates

10:00 - Welcome

Greetings everyone! In a sport where there is a lot of nonsense we welcome you to what may take the nonsensical biscuit, the 2021 FIFA Best Awards! We will be running a live blog from now until the ceremony's end to bring you all the action from the awards. The ceremony will start around 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET.
The best Men's Player of 2021 Nominees

  • Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)
  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)
  • Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG, Argentina)

The Best Women's Player of 2021 Nominees

  • Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)
  • Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2021 Nominees

  • Roberto Mancini (Italian National Team, Italy)
  • Pep Guardiola (Manchester City, Spain)
  • Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea, Germany)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2021 Nominees

  • Lluis Cortes (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Emma Hayes (Chelsea, England)
  • Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands National Team/England National Team, Netherlands)

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021 Nominees

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/PSG, Italy)
  • Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, Senegal)
  • Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2021 Nominees

  • Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea, Germany)
  • Christiane Endler (PSG/Lyon, Chile)
  • Stephanie Lynn Marie-Labbe (Rosengard/PSG, Canada)
