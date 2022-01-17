Refresh for latest updates

10:00 - Welcome

Ad

Greetings everyone! In a sport where there is a lot of nonsense we welcome you to what may take the nonsensical biscuit, the 2021 FIFA Best Awards! We will be running a live blog from now until the ceremony's end to bring you all the action from the awards. The ceremony will start around 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET.

Ligue 1 Messi nearing return, admits Covid recovery has taken longer than expected 13/01/2022 AT 22:03

The best Men's Player of 2021 Nominees

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG, Argentina)

The Best Women's Player of 2021 Nominees

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona, Spain)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2021 Nominees

Roberto Mancini (Italian National Team, Italy)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City, Spain)

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea, Germany)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2021 Nominees

Lluis Cortes (Barcelona, Spain)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea, England)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands National Team/England National Team, Netherlands)

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021 Nominees

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/PSG, Italy)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, Senegal)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2021 Nominees

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea, Germany)

Christiane Endler (PSG/Lyon, Chile)

Stephanie Lynn Marie-Labbe (Rosengard/PSG, Canada)

Ligue 1 Messi heads back to France after PSG star returns negative Covid test 05/01/2022 AT 08:55