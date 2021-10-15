The value of a potential bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be assessed by a cross-party committee of MPs.

MPs will examine whether money committed by the government to assess the feasibility of a bid represents good value.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee will question UK Sport, the funding body, about the £2.8 million of government money allocated to the study.

Transfers No sentiment for Sterling, Silva and Mahrez could also leave – Inside Football 41 MINUTES AGO

Witnesses will include Simon Morton, UK Sport's chief operating officer, and Barbara Slater, the director of BBC Sport.

The committee will also look at the cost of public broadcaster the BBC securing the rights to the tournament, and how hosting "major cultural and sporting events" like the World Cup can help the UK maximise "soft power".

FIFA will outline the bidding regulations for the 2030 tournament next year, with the Football Association also understood to be contemplating a bid for Euro 2028.

Ronaldo, Schmeichel back Wenger's biennial World Cup concept

UK Sport outlined in May that it had as many as 97 events across 44 sports that it would be interested in hosting up to 2031, including 46 world championships.

The chair of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has suggested that his organisation are putting together a bid for the 2031 Rugby World Cup, while it is also understood that the RFU would like to host the 2025 women's edition.

England previously bid for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, eventually awarded to Russia, with the FA's proposal receiving only two out of 22 first round votes from the FIFA executive committee.

They were also unsuccessful in bidding for the 2006 tournament.

The tournament has been hosted in the United Kingdom only once, with the 1966 edition held entirely in England as the home nation secured their only Jules Rimet Trophy.

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Messi questions Brazilian referee after Argentina's narrow win over Peru AN HOUR AGO