A German third division match between VfL Osnabruck and MSV Duisburg was stopped after racist abuse was heard from the stands during a third division match in Germany.

With the score at 0-0 at 33 minutes, racist abuse directed at VfL Osnabruck winger Aaron Opoku was heard from the stands.

The visiting side walked off the pitch in protest, with the culprit identified and removed from the ground minutes later.

But officials decided not to resume the match once the game was stopped.

The club tweeted: "We stand together against racism, we stand behind you Aaron."

Fans from both sets of supporters were heard to subsequently chant "Nazis out" whilst the PA system played an anti-Nazi song over the speaker system.

