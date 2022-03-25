Claudio Gugnali, who used to the assistant coach to former Argentina boss Alejandro Sabella, believes it is disrespectful for Lionel Messi to be booed by Paris Saint-Germain’s supporters.

The 34-year-old, who moved to PSG from Barcelona last summer, has come under heavy criticism for his underwhelming performances at the Ligue 1 club.

Ad

He has scored just seven goals since arriving in Paris and came under increased scrutiny following PSG’s exit at the Champions League Round of 16 stage to Real Madrid having missed a penalty in the first leg.

Transfers Barca, Real, Juve? Where should Pogba go to rebuild his career? 21 HOURS AGO

In an exclusive interview with Eurosport France, Gugnali also reveals what it is like to work with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

How highly do you rate Messi?

It’s hard for me to be impartial. I’ve been lucky enough to coach him and keep a very strong relationship with him. I’ve never seen him play bad. But he’s just human after all. He can’t always save us all.

What do you think his mentality is like right now?

Nobody should be satisfied from the situation, especially him. He’s very critical about his games and his performances.

How about his reputation in Argentina?

He’s very happy to come here, which wasn’t always the case as sometimes playing for La Albiceleste have brought him tension.

What about the physical side to his game?

It has to do with mental more than with physical to my opinion. Sabella used to insist a lot about being balanced with emotions. When someone loses this balance, it disrupts everything. He’s got feelings and what’s happening right now has consequences in his game.

What do you think about Messi being booed at the Parc de Princes?

I started the game but couldn’t watch it any longer, I had to change channel. For me, it’s a lack of respect as he is, still, the best player in the world.

I don’t think it improves the situation, far from that. You can’t find solutions in that way.

What has winning Copa America done for Messi?

It liberated him. He had a debt with national team so it gave him a great emotion. That helps the selection now because the climate around the team is very quiet and supportive. That’s good news for Argentina.

How would you compare 2014 Messi to him in 2022?

It’s two different Messis. Age is inevitable. I think he’s much more clever on the pitch now, he thinks more about the team, thinks more about tactics.

For me, he prepares games better now then he used to because before he was able to carry the ball by himself and find solutions by himself.

Liga 'The doors will be open' - Xavi would welcome Messi back to Barcelona 19/03/2022 AT 16:55