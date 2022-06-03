Former England and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been released by Perth Glory following the expiration of his contract.

The 32-year-old joined the club at the start of the 2021/22 season but endured an injury-blighted campaign.

Sturridge made only six appearances in total, starting just one game. He failed to find the back of the net on all of those occasions.

The Glory finished the A-League campaign bottom of the table, winning just four of their 26 matches.

Sturridge spent six-and-a-half years at Liverpool, scoring 67 goals in 160 games. He played the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

In the summer of 2019 he joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on a three-year contract, but it was terminated in March 2020 after he received a four-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Sturridge is one of six players who left the Glory on Friday.

On Thursday, former Australia midfielder Ruben Zadkovich was named head coach for the next two seasons.

Former Republic of Ireland striker Andy Keogh has retired and will take up a role at the club as head of recruitment.

