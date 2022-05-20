Jurgen Klopp joked that he wished Steven Gerrard could play for Aston Villa on the final day of the season and hopes the former Liverpool legend's side can help sway the title race.

Villa need to avoid defeat against leaders Manchester City to give Liverpool a chance of winning the title. If Liverpool beat Wolves and City draw or lose at home to Villa, the Reds will be crowned champions.

While the odds are stacked against them with City in fine domestic form and playing their final match at the Etihad, Klopp said Villa manager Gerrard might find extra motivation for his old club.

"If I could play a game, and help [former clubs] Dortmund or Mainz, it would mean for me an extra motivation - but I don't play.

"And Stevie doesn't play - that's a shame! Much more of a shame that Stevie doesn't play than I do!"

A league title for Liverpool would see them complete a domestic treble, with a historic quadruple also on offer should they win the Champions League next weekend too.

Klopp praised the mood inside the Liverpool camp in the final weeks of the season, with two trophies already won in the Carabo Cup and FA Cup.

"It's a joy to be part of it. To be part of this group, in this building, is exceptional. It's a pure joy.

"It's a fantastic time for a Liverpool supporter and we have to ensure we enjoy the last two games now. Two massive games to come."

Klopp also wanted to reassure fans that this time they would get their parade after missing out on celebrations due to Covid-19 when Liverpool won the league title two years ago.

"We have so many reasons to celebrate. We don't know how many reasons (yet).

"We didn't have a parade two years ago. It's another reason. I'm glad we can deliver on that promise that I made."

"It's all about us what we want to celebrate, it's not about other people. It's just for us, for Liverpool FC, for the people, that we celebrate that we are together in this time."

There will be goodbyes too at the end of the season as striker Divock Origi leaves the club, and Klopp sung his praises ahead of his Anfield farewell against Wolves.

"I expect (Origi) to get a special reception. He will be for me forever a Liverpool legend. One of the most important players I ever had... it was a pure joy to work together with him.

"Wherever he will go he will be successful. Everybody in the team loves him. It will be a harsh moment when he leaves."

