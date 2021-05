Football

'A world-class goal' - Jurgen Klopp on Alisson Becker goal

"Unbelievable", "insane technique" and "the perfect moment" - were just some of the descriptions from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the last-minute winning goal from his goalkeeper Alisson which gave the Reds a vital 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

00:00:46, an hour ago