The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament has been rearranged, and will now take place in 2024, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has confirmed.

The tournament was due to take place between June and July 2023, but will now instead be played out at the beginning of 2024 to avoid Ivory Coast’s rainy season.

Ad

Transfers Ziyech could be offered Chelsea exit by AC Milan - report AN HOUR AGO

"We cannot take the risk," Motsepe said. "January is not the ideal time because of the European clubs, but it is the only choice we have.”

The decision was made to postpone the dates of the tournament until after the World Cup finals in November and December, rather than bring them forward, meaning the tournament will be played in the winter for the second year in a row.

The 2022/23 CAF Champions League will also be the last. The African Super League is set to start in September 2023, also announced by Motsepe.

Premier League ‘I needed to switch off’ - Rashford reveals he needed time to refocus 2 HOURS AGO