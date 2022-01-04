Group D

Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

Tuesday, 11 January

Nigeria v Egypt

Sudan v Guinea-Bissau

Saturday, 15 January

Nigeria v Sudan

Guinea-Bissau v Egypt

Wednesday, 19 January

Egypt v Sudan

Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria

Another titanic group stage opener will see two of the favourites in Nigeria and Egypt go head-to-head.

Nigeria’s preparations haven’t exactly been smooth however, with the questionable decision to sack manager Gernot Rohr just weeks before the start of the competition, and the loss of strikers Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Dennis.

The squad is still packed with talent such as Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, as well as Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze so should the team find the cohesion they desperately seek, the Super Eagles could yet soar to glory.

Egypt on the other hand, look in great shape under former Manchester United assistant boss Carlos Queiroz and will be determined to make up for the disappointing showing on home soil two years prior.

Mohamed Salah is obviously impossible to ignore and should his Liverpool form continue at the tournament, few will be able to stop him and his Pharaohs teammates picking up a record-extending eighth title.

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau make up the rest of the group with the former reaching the tournament by stunning South Africa 2-0 in their final group game to pip their opponents to second place behind Ghana.

Guinea-Bissau are without a goal in their last four matches, however their most recent victory actually came against Sudan in 4-2 thriller back in September.

Squads

Nigeria

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), John Noble (Enyimba), Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, Netherlands), Francis Uzoho (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus).

Defenders: Ola Aina (Torino, Italy), Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Jamilu Collins (Paderborn, Germany), Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes, Spain), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal), William Troost Ekong (Watford, England), Sheyi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), Tyrone Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy).

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland), Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Alex Iwobi (Everton, England), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England), Kelechi Nwakali (Huesca, Spain).

Forwards: Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal, Spain), Odion Ighalo (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England), Moses Simon (Nantes, France), Sadiq Umar (Almeria, Spain), Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey), Henry Onyekuru (Olympiakos FC, Greece), Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Praha, Czech Republic).

Eygpt

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly, Egypt), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco, Egypt), Mohamed Abogabal (Zamalek, Egypt), Mahmoud Gad (Enppi, Egypt).

Defenders: Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh (all Zamalek, Egypt), Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik, (both Al Ahly), Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim (both Future, Egypt), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah, Saudi Arabia).

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya (both Al Ahly, Egypt), Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (both Zamalek, Egypt), Abdallah El-Said, Ramadan Sobhi (both Pyramids, Egypt), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), , Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart, Germany), Mohanad Lasheen (Tala'a El-Gaish, Egypt), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Aston Villa, England).

Forwards: Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray, Turkey), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly, Egypt), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England).

Sudan

Goalkeepers: Ishag Adam, Ali Abu Eshrein (both Al Hilal, Sudan), Muhammad Mustafa (Al Merrikh, Sudan).

Defenders: Muhammad Abdullah Hussein, Salah Nimr (both Merrikh, Sudan), Muayyad Abdeen (Alamal Atbara, Sudan), Ammar Mohammed Kano (Hay al Wadi, Sudan), Amjad Ismail (Al Ahly Shendy, Sudan), Muhammad Kesri (Hay al Arab, Sudan), Mazen Muhammadin (Tuti, Sudan), Mustafa Ahmed Saeed (Damac, Saudi Arabia).

Midfielders: Juma Abbas, Walieldin Khedr, Abdel Raouf Yaqoub (all Al Hilal, Sudan), Mohamad al Hajj Komi, Mojtaba Al-Mardi, Muhammad Nour (all Ahly Shendy, Sudan), Suleiman Hamid Ahmed, Captain Bashir (both Alamal Atbara, Sudan), Dia Al-Din Mahjoub, Muhammad al Rasheed (both Merrikh, Sudan), Yasin Hamed (Nyiregyhaza Spartacus, Hungary), Al-Sadiq Hassan (Al Shorta Elgdarief, Sudan), Sheikh Muhammad al Hassan (Khartoum Alwatani, Sudan), Ali Muhammad Hassoun (Hay al Wadi, Sudan), Mohamad al Mundhir Qaddafi (Al Hilal al Obeid, Sudan), Suleiman Zakaria (Hay al Arab, Sudan),

Forwards: Muhammad al Mustafa, Al Jezoli Nouh (both Merrikh, Sudan), Mohamed Abdelrahman (Hilal), Musab Ahmed Sharif (Hilal al Obeid, Sudan), Awad Zayed (Al Ahly Khartoum, Sudan).

Guinea-Bissau

Goalkeepers: Jonas Mendes (Beira Mar, Portugal), Maurice Gomis (Ayia Napa FC, Cyprus), Manuel Mama Samba Balde (Vizela, Portugal).

Defenders: Nanu (FC Porto, Portugal), Fali Cande (Portimonense, Portugal), Sori Mane (Moreirense, Portugal), Leonel Ucha (Marinhense, Portugal), Simao Junior (Vilafranquense, Portugal), Opa Sangatte (Chateauroux, France), Jefferson Encada (Leixoes, Portugal), Fernandy Mendy (Alloa Athletic, Scotland).

Midfielders: Pele (AS Monaco, France), Bura (Farense, Portugal), Joao Jaquite (Vilafranquense, Portugal), Moreto Cassama (Stade de Reims, France), Alfa Semedo (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Panutche Camara (Plymouth Argyle, England).

Forwards: Mama Balde (Troyes, France), Piqueti (Al Shoulla, Saudi Arabia), Jorginho (Wisla Plock, Poland), Mauro Rodrigues (Sion, Switzerland), Joseph Mendes (Niort, France), Steve Ambri (Sochaux, France), Frederic Mendy (Vitoria Setubal, Portugal).

