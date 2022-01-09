Cape Verde made a superb start to their Africa Cup of Nations challenge with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia.
They may be a small island nation, but Cape Verde reached the quarter finals in 2013 and are looking for that sort of performance again.
In a group containing hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso, a starter against Ethiopia was a test of their mettle.
Cape Verde stood up to the challenge, and a goal from Julio Tavares on the stroke of half time ultimately proved enough.
Taveres' header was nothing more than Cape Verde deserved, as they dominated possession and peppered the Ethiopia goal.
With Cameroon beating Burkina Faso earlier in the day, Cape Verde have a strong chance of progressing.
Their next outing is a meeting with Burkina Faso, and should Cameroon beat Ethiopia earlier in the day, a win would guarantee their progress out of Group A.
For Ethiopia, who had defender Yared Baye sent off after only 12 minutes of the game, they need to regroup before their meeting with the hosts on Thursday.
