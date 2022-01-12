Gambia got off to the perfect start in their first ever Africa Cup of Nations campaign when beating Mauritania 1-0 thanks to a first-half stunner.

Ablie Jallow, who plays for Belgian First Division A club Seraing, ultimately scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute at Stade de Limbe in Cameroon.

The 23-year-old winger did terrifically to get the ball out from under his feet, with his effort from 20 yards out evading Mauritania goalkeeper Babacar Diop when finding the far corner.

It was a memorable moment for Gambia, the AFCON debutants who were initially made to wait after kick-off against Mauritania was delayed due to chaotic scenes in the other Group F match between Tunisia and Mali.

Things hardly got off to the best start in this match, either, with the wrong anthem played multiple times as Mauritania's players shook their heads in frustration.

After taking the lead, Gambia survived wave after wave of attacks from Mauritania, who dominated possession and recorded 20 shots in total.

Crucially, though, just two of those attempts were on target, and Gambia held on to pick up three points.

It also meant eight of the opening 11 AFCON matches have now ended 1-0.

