Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has urged fans to be “highly disciplined and responsible” during the remainder of the Africa Cup of Nations, after a stampede outside a stadium killed at least eight people on Monday.

The official death toll could yet rise, with dozens being treated in hospital after the incident, which took place during Cameroon’s win over Comoros as fans tried to get into the stadium.

Ad

The Indomitable Lions issued a statement on social media that quoted Aboubakar as saying the players and staff “deeply wail about the tragic incident.”

Africa Cup of Nations Goals, shocks and incidents galore - why you cant take your eyes off AFCON A DAY AGO

“To the families of the victims, they extend their heart-felt condolences and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement said.

Tournament organisers have yet to announce whether the tragedy will lead to fewer fans being allowed into future games.

But Aboubakar urged supporters to help ensure that similar scenes will not be repeated.

“The Indomitable Lions urge the football fans in Cameroon and Africa to be highly disciplined and responsible within and outside the stadiums so that football matches in general and the 2021 Total Energy CAN remain festive moments.

"They also call for the preservation of security, brotherhood and shared happiness in the stadiums.”

According to AP , the stampede occurred when crowds were looking to gain access to Olembe Stadium.

Officials said roughly 50,000 people were attempting to attend the match, although the 60,000-seater stadium was operating at an 80 per cent capacity due to coronavirus restrictions.

The nearby Messassi hospital reportedly received more than 40 people who had been injured from the stampede.

“Some of the injured are in desperate condition,” a nurse said. “We will have to evacuate them to a specialised hospital.”

Hosts Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals. Comoros had played the match with a defender in goal, and went down to 10 men early in the first half.

Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon progress at Africa Cup of Nations as Aboubakar eyes Eto'o records 17/01/2022 AT 21:40