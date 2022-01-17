Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored his fifth goal of the tournament as he equalled a record set by Samuel Eto’o, and sent the hosts through as the winners of Group A.

Before the 1-1 draw with Cape Verde, Eto’o stood as the only Cameroonian to have scored in three consecutive matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, but that’s now been equalled by the Al-Nassr striker.

With the skipper helping his team through to the next round, Aboubakar could now go one better than the Barcelona legend, who scored five times at the 2006 and 2008 tournaments – but those records look in real danger now.

Despite their unbeaten start to the campaign, there will be an element of disappointed for Cameroon after being pegged back by their opponents, who equalised in the second half thanks to a Garry Rodrigues flicked finish.

The result means Cape Verde finish third in the group, and they will have to wait to see if they progress as one of four best third-placed sides.

Burkina Faso took second spot in the group with a 1-1 draw against Ethiopia.

Cyrille Bayala’s lobbed finish over Teklemariam Shanko gave Burkina Faso the lead in the first half, before Ethiopia captain Getaneh Kebede equalised from the penalty spot.

Ethiopia knew they needed to win to stand any chance of progress, and will be disappointed they couldn’t find a decisive goal, despite dominating much of the game.

For Burkina Faso, they will face the runners-up from Group C, with either Morocco, Gabon or Ghana awaiting them in the last-16.

