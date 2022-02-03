A heroic performance from injured Mohamed Abou Gabal in the Egyptian goal sent his country through to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations as he saved two penalties in a dramatic shoot-out.

The seven-time champions will meet Senegal, who beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in the other semi-final, in the final in Yaounde on Sunday.

In an attritional first half where Cameroon were on top, the tournament hosts almost took the lead in the 17th minute through Michael Ngadeu, but his looping header from a corner crashed off the post.

Two minutes later and the Gent defender squandered another glorious opportunity from a corner. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa cleverly flicked the ball into his path at the near post, but the 31-year-old miskicked his shot, coming off his standing leg.

The closest either side came to scoring in the second half was through Cameroon’s Samuel Gouet who fired an audacious 40-yard strike on goal which blasted off the post.

And in the final moments of a scrappy contest before the full-time whistle blew, Egypt boss Carlos Quieroz was shown a second yellow card for his complaints towards the referee Bakary Gassama, much to the annoyance of Mohamed Salah before extra-time commenced.

In the last minute of a extra-time with legs tiring, substitute Ramadan Sobhi fired a dangerous cross from the byline which evaded three Egypt players four yards out before penalties commenced.

Cameroon’s second penalty from Harold Moukoudi was comfortably saved by Gabal, who then doubled up by saving James Lea Siliki's effort.

Clinton N'Jie stepped up to take Cameroon's fourth to keep the Indomitable Lions in the game, but he fired his penalty harmlessly wide to the delight of the Pharaohs.

More to follow...

