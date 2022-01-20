Equatorial Guinea claimed a 1-0 win over Sierra Leone to book their passage to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The two teams went into their final group game with destiny in their own hands, with both knowing a win would guarantee their progress.

There was not much in it, but the goal from Pablo Ganet was worthy of winning any contest.

Equatorial Guinea worked a free kick on the right, and shifted play to the edge of the box where Ganet was on hand to smash the ball home on 38 minutes.

Sierra Leone had a chance to find an equaliser which would in all probability have been enough to take them through as one of the best third-placed teams when Ganet brought down Issa Kallon in the box, but Kei Ansu Kamara’s spot kick was saved by Jesus Owono.

The Sierra Leone side lost their discipline as the match wore on, and Kwame Quee was sent off for a foul on Ganet.

