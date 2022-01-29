Toko Ekambi scored two second-half goals as Cameroon booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with a 2-0 win over tournament debutants Gambia.

The hosts dominated the first half, creating nine efforts on goal, with dangerman Vincent Aboubakar having a header well saved and guiding another wide from close range.

Ad

It was a similar story in the second half, with the Indomitable Lions having success via crosses from the wide areas.

Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon captain Aboubakar urges fans to be 'disciplined' after stampede tragedy 25/01/2022 AT 14:31

And they eventually broke the deadlock when Collins Fai's pinpoint delivery from the right wing was nodded into the bottom corner by Ekambi.

The Scorpions made a triple substitution in a bid to change things around but seconds later Cameroon doubled their lead when Lyon striker Ekambi converted a low cross at the far post.

Gambia were unable to create a chance of note as the hosts comfortably held on to set up a semi-final clash with either Egypt or Morocco who play on Sunday.

TALKING POINT- Are Cameroon now the tournament favourites?

Along with home advantage, the Indomitable Lions have the most potent strikeforce in the tournament in Aboubakar and Ekambi, who are battling to be the Afcon top-scorer.

And the performance against Comoros provided them with a wakeup call as they were more clinical and dominant against Gambia, a side who have not conceded many goals.

But they have faced two Afcon debutants in their past two games and face a much sterner test against the more experienced Egypt or Morocco in the last four.

MAN OF THE MATCH- Toko Ekambi (Cameroon)

Vincent Aboubakar went into this game with six goals in the tournament but he did not have his finishing boots on against Gambia. So it was left for Ekambi to step up and reward Cameroon's possession with a well-taken header before wrapping the game up, to make it five goals in the tournament.

PLAYER RATINGS

GAMBIA: Gaye 5, Bobb 6, Gomez 6, O Colley 5, Janko 6, Jagne 6, Badamosi 5, Marreh 5, Touray 4, Sonko 5, Barrow 5. Subs: Darboe 5, Barrow 5, Colley 5. Jobe n/a, Cisse n/a.

CAMEROON: Onana 5, Castelletto 5, Ngadeu 6, Tolo 6, Fai 8, Hongla 6, Zambo Anguissa 8, Oum Gouet 6, Ngamaleu 6, Toko Ekambi 9*, Aboubakar 7...Subs: Kunde n/a, N'Jie n/a, Bassogog n/a, Mbaizo n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

31' - SO CLOSE! Aboubakar with a header ahead of Gomez which whistles just the post.

50' - GOAL FOR CAMEROON! Ekambi with a good header into the bottom corner from Fai's pinpoint cross.

57' - GOAL FOR CAMEROON! Low cross put in and Ekambi at the far post fires it in. Easy as you like.

KEY STAT

Toko Ekambi has scored five goals in his past five games.

Africa Cup of Nations Stampede outside Cameroon-Comoros stadium kills at least eight 24/01/2022 AT 22:17