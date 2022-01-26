Eric Bailly missed a penalty as Egypt beat Ivory Coast in a shootout to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations following a 0-0 draw.

On a bobbly pitch, The Elephants made a bright start but the Pharaohs finished the first half stronger with Omar Marmoush rattling the bar with a spectacular shot from distance and Mohamed Salah's shot from the edge of the box tipped over.

The Ivorians, who lost Franck Kessie to a suspected rib injury, went closest through Ibrahim Sangare's bicycle kick which was saved.

In the second half, Carlos Queiroz's side upped the tempo with Salah finding Amr El Soleya who wastefully lashed a shot over and substitute Trezeguet sending a shot wide.

The Elephants brought on Jeremy Borga and Wilfried Zaha and the Crystal Palace man went close to breaking the deadlock with a shot that was saved with keeper Mohamed El Shenawy going off injured as a result.

In extra time, the Egyptians created the better opportunities with Trezeguet again wasteful and Ahmed Sayed having a shot saved.

In the penalty shootout, Bailly's spotkick was saved by the substitute keeper Mohamed Abou Gabal. And it was left to Salah to slot in the winning penalty to win the shootout 5-4 and set up a quarter-final clash with north African rivals Morocco on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Poor state of the pitch.

There was some wayward shooting and setpieces from both sides, partly due to the state of the pitch. It definitely contributed to a largely drab affair, hopefully there were no injuries as a result of the surface.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast): The Manchester United defender has a reputation for rashness but after picking up an early booking, he was rock solid. He played with a helmet after a knock in the previous game and won his aerial duels and threw himself at shots to keep the Egypt's forwards largely quiet. It was a disappointing ending for the defender with his miss in the shootout.

PLAYER RATINGS

IVORY COAST: B Sangaré 6, Aurier 5, Bailly 9, Deli 7, Konan 6, I Sangaré 6, Seri 5, Kessié n/a, Gradel 5, Haller 6, Pépé 5. Subs: Dié 5, Zaha n/a, Boga n/a, Cornet n/a.

EGYPT: El Shenawy 6, El Soleya 6, El Fotouh 6, Marmoush 6, Hegazy 8, M Abdelmonem 5, Kamal 5, Fathi 5, Salah 7, Elneny 5, Mohamed 6. Subs: Trezeguet 6, Sayed n/a, Abougabal n/a, Sherif n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

17' - SO CLOSE! Marmoush rattles the bar with a spectacular shot from distance, that beat the keeper.

70' - CHANCE! Pepe's corner is flicked on and the header from Haller is tipped over.

104'- GOOD SAVE! First time effort from Sangare from distance, well saved by the sub keeper.

114' - CHANCE! Salah with a deft layoff to Trezeguet in the box and his shot is high and wayward.

120' - BIG CHANCE! Salah pulls the ball back for Trezeguet and his shot is straight at the keeper.

KEY STAT

Four out of Egypt's seven titles in AFCON came after beating Côte d'Ivoire at some point of the tournament.

