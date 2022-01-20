Mali booked their passage to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations as Group F winners thanks to a 2-0 win over Mauritania.

The Mali side went into the final round of group games in second in the standings, but their 2-0 win combined with Gambia’s 1-0 victory over Tunisia meant they took top spot on goal-difference

Ad

Gambia and Tunisia also advanced to the knockout stages, with the former finishing second in the group.

Africa Cup of Nations Tunisia rebound from chaotic AFCON loss by overwhelming Mauritania 16/01/2022 AT 18:10

Mali made an ideal start to the game, as Massadio Haidara latched on to a low cross to slot his side in front inside two minutes.

Ibrahima Kone made the match safe with a penalty on 49 minutes after Moussa Doumbia had been felled in the box.

Mali will take on Equatorial Guinea in the round of 16.

Gambia were able to secure second place thanks to Baboucarr Gaye’s penalty save from Seifeddine Jaziri and Ablie Jallow’s goal deep into injury time.

The late goal made no difference to the positions, as Gambia took second and Tunisia third.

Gambia will face Guinea on Monday, while Tunisia will face Nigeria on Sunday.

Africa Cup of Nations Late Barrow penalty sees Gambia grab point in AFCON tie with Mali 16/01/2022 AT 15:27