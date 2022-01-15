Mo Salah scored the only goal of the game as Egypt beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in the African Cup of Nations.

The win gives Egypt their first points of the tournament after they lost their opening match of the tournament to Nigeria, and they remain in contention to qualify for the knockout rounds as they prepare for Wednesday’s game against Sudan, placed second in the group.

The Liverpool striker scored a nice volley in the 69th minute to break the deadlock and Guinea-Bissau were unable to find their way back into the game.

Mama Balde thought he had a late equaliser but the effort was ruled out by VAR.

The losers had a point on the board already from their goalless draw with Sudan but now must hope for something against Nigeria if they are to make their way into the next stages in Cameroon.

