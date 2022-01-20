Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has issued a positive fitness bulletin after returning to London for tests on his heart.

The Arsenal forward, who is currently not being selected by the Gunners following a disciplinary breach, returned to the UK from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Gabon after a scan revealed possible abnormalities.

The scan was undertaken after Aubameyang tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the tournament.

Arsenal recalled him for tests, and they have given the 32-year-old a clean bill of health.

Writing on Instagram, Aubameyang said: “I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!!

"Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it."

Gabon advanced to the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations and face Burkina Faso on Sunday.

There has been no word as to whether Aubameyang will link back up with the national team.

