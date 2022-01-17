Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to make an early return from the Africa Cup of Nations for further assessment on heart issues.

Ad

Aubameyang tested positive for the virus on arrival in Africa, and was one of three players to subsequently be diagnosed with the medical issue.

Africa Cup of Nations Aubameyang misses Gabon’s clash with Ghana after fears over ‘cardiac lesions’ 14/01/2022 AT 20:34

And having been in regular contact with the Arsenal medical staff, the 32-year-old appears likely to miss the remainder of the tournament and return to England.

The Gabonese football federation confirmed in a statement that both captain Aubameyang and midfielder Mario Lemina, formerly of Southampton and Fulham and now at Nice, had been permitted to return to their clubs.

'It's so painful' - Arteta on Aubameyang punishment

Manager Patrice Neveu explained that this was to allow the players to "be treated and taken care of", though Arsenal have been assured that the issue is minor.

Gabon face Morocco in their final Group C fixture in Yaounde tomorrow.

Aubameyang and Lemina are not the only players to have been forced to miss recent games due to fears over heart problems.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has been ruled out for the next month due to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, having similarly contracted Covid-19.

Transfers Juventus may sign Aubameyang after Chiesa injury - Paper Round 14/01/2022 AT 06:45