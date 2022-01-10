A dramatic late penalty from Sadio Mane gave Senegal a narrow 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe on Monday.

Aliou Cisse’s Senegal, who are the highest ranked FIFA nation in the competition, came into the clash without two of their star players due to positive Covid tests, as Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly were ruled out.

Ad

Their absences did not seem to have much of an effect, however, as the Lions of Teranga created many chances, but were not able to capitalise.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification Mane scores as Senegal qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals 16/11/2020 AT 12:45

Senegal almost took the lead within a minute, as Bouna Sarr’s long-range effort was just wide of the near post.

Sadio Mane had the best chance of the first half, making a 30-yard dribble on the far-side touchline, then rounding a Zimbabwe defender, but his shot was tame and it was straight at Petros Mhari.

In the second half, Abdou Diallo came close to scoring for his side, as the centre-back headed over Sarr’s free-kick.

A point was snatched from Zimbabwe right at the very end, when Mane calmly dispatched a dramatic late penalty after Kelvin Madzongwe handled the ball in the box.

More to follow...

Africa Cup of Nations Thousands crowd streets to celebrate Algeria success 20/07/2019 AT 21:05