Alexia Putellas followed up her Ballon d’Or triumph by being named the Best FIFA Women’s Player for 2021.



The Spaniard captained Barcelona to the treble and was the highest-scoring midfielder in Europe last season.



“I’m very happy and thrilled. I would like to thank all my teammates and congratulate them because this award is for all of us,” she said at the ceremony in Zurich.



Putellas made constant headlines throughout the 2020/21 campaign, which saw her tally up an impressive haul of 18 goals in 31 games from midfield in Spain’s Primera Division.



The 27-year-old also proved inspirational in European competition, as she helped her team to an emphatic Champions League triumph with a goal and assist in their 4-0 final thrashing of Chelsea.

After being announced as the winner, Putellas’ attentions turned to her team mates, saying this award will make us play with the same motivation for this year”.



Despite being a clear team player, her growing list of individual honours is hard to ignore, with her latest trophy a further indication of the impact she’s making on the women’s game.

Putellas has etched her name in Barcelona history forever after become the first female to score in a competitive match at their iconic stadium, the Camp Nou, while she also scoring in the first-ever women’s El Clasico.



The Spanish international finished her acceptance speech by looking to the future of women’s football in her country, saying we had the hope we would become the best players in the world. We are doing a great job. We hope this will not stop here.”

