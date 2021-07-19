Andy Carroll is looking for a new club as he "wants to go and play", according to Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.

Carroll, 32, has been a free agent since his contract expired at the end of June but his exit has not been officially announced.

He returned to Newcastle on a free transfer in 2019 and is now set to be available for another move.

Premier League Manquillo and Carroll agree Newcastle contract extensions 25/06/2020 AT 14:58

"He’s out of contract. I had a conversation with Andy. I think he wants to go and play," Bruce said of Carroll, who has only scored one goal in the last two years.

"I wish the lad all the best. I hope it goes well for the rest of his career. He’s certainly been a big help to me in the last couple of years, that’s for sure. It’s all been very amicable."

Carroll's number seven shirt has been given to fellow striker Joelinton.

The Athletic has reported that clubs outside of Europe have shown an interest in the former England international.

Bruce also confirmed after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to York City that Florian Lejeune is set to re-join Alaves, where he spent last season loan.

"Florian is on his way to Spain, it looks as if something is going to happen there.

"It will put a few quid in the coffers. He is going back to Alaves where he was on loan and there is something imminent."

Transfers Players under threat as clubs consider redundancies, Setien to stay at Barca - Paper Round 20/03/2020 AT 23:06