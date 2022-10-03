Antonio Conte has defended his team selections and tactics following Tottenham’s derby defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

Spurs are in Champions League action away to Frankfurt on Tuesday night, having lost their previous European encounter to Sporting Lisbon before the international break.

Despite the dip in form, Conte bristled at the perception his side deploy negative tactics, with the Italian claiming he can "teach football to many people" and – the day after Manchester United lost 6-3 to Manchester City – stating he has never conceded "six, seven or eight" goals in a game.

"No, I think that for the characteristics of the players we have to defend situations, and if we were able to exploit the situation, especially last passes, we would have been able to score many goals against Arsenal," he said.

"Instead we made really bad mistakes for the last passes because we had the opportunity to go one-to-one but every team has to think and understand the way to play different games.

"Then I repeat last season we won 3-0 and in the same way then when you lose you have to explain and when you win the opponent has to explain, but for me it’s important to try to have a plan, to put my players in the best possible situation to exploit their characteristics.

"Otherwise it can happen that you can concede six, seven or eight goals, in England that happens a lot of times. In my career never, never happened and I don’t like to play open and concede a lot of space and conceded six, seven or eight goals.

"In England happened a lot of times. I won in England and then I won in my past and I think I can teach football to many people."

With Emerson Royal’s domestic suspension opening up a gap for Spurs’ next Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday, £15m summer signing Djed Spence could come into the side.

But with Ivan Perisic and Matt Doherty for competition, Conte stressed he’s “not stupid” and will only pick players on merit.

"The fans have to be fans," Conte added. "The fans are the fans, I understand they can think everything but I see every day what happens during the training session.

"I try to do the best for the team. If they trust me, then they trust me, but the choices are mine. If I didn’t decide to pick one player it’s maybe because he’s not ready.

"We are talking about a young player with a good prospect [Spence], but I repeat I try to pick the best team. Also Doherty last season played every game.

"Now I’m not seeing him in the right way to start the game. I’m not stupid, I don’t want to lose. I try to put the best team, to pick the best team. If they trust me it’s ok, if they don’t trust me then I’m the coach and I need to take the best decision for Tottenham."

