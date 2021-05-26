Antonio Conte has left Inter Milan by mutual consent, weeks after leading the club to their first Serie A title since 2010.

The former Chelsea boss had one year left on his deal but departs San Siro following a dispute with the club's owners.

It has been reported that Inter needed to lower the wage bill by up to 20 per cent next season because of their finances, which would involve selling several players.

Conte did not agree with the change in approach with Inter set for a title defence and Champions League football next season.

A statement from Inter said: "The whole club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work he has done, which culminated in winning our 19th Scudetto. Antonio Conte will remain forever in the history of our club."

Turin-based newspaper La Stampa have reported that Conte could be leaving in order to take over the vacant head coach role at Tottenham.

It has been reported that Max Allegri and Simone Inzaghi will be targets to replace Conte at the San Siro.

Inter's wage reduction could also spell the departure of star striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked to Manchester City and Chelsea in recent months.

Milan Skriniar and Lautaro Martinez may also be available for transfers as Inter look to raise funds.

Conte took over at Inter in 2019 following his departure from Chelsea and led them to the Europa League final in his first season.

This year they ended Juventus' dominance in Serie A, finishing 12 points clear at the top of the table.

