Antonio Conte has praised Daniel Levy’s commitment to secure his appointment and has claimed it to be a major factor in his decision to make a U-turn and take a managerial role at Tottenham Hotspur

The north London side had tried to appoint Conte as manager before employing Nuno, but he had rejected the offer which he claims came too soon.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and [I was] emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching,” Conte said

But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.

Conte already has Premier League experience after managing Tottenham’s rivals, Chelsea for two seasons, where he won the Premier League with the club in his first year.

His tenure at Stamford Bridge would end ugly and he would move on to manage Serie A side, Inter Milan for a further two years and help them win their first league title in 11 years.

Despite the Italian’s success in his home country , he is delighted to be back managing in the Premier League with a club that are very well set up.

“I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again,” he said.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.”

The Italian’s appointment seemed impossible not too long ago as he had rejected the club’s initial approaches in the summer. However, the 52-year-old has had a change of heart and has expressed his intentions to display his coaching qualities at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

Conte’s first game in charge at Tottenham will be the group decider in the European Conference League against Dutch side Vitesse, before his first Premier League match which is away to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

