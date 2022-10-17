Tottenham manager Antonio Conte does not expect Brazil forward Richarlison to miss the World Cup.

He was later seen on crutches and it was thought his hopes of playing in Qatar could be in doubt.

But, speaking ahead of Spurs’ midweek clash with Manchester United, Conte said: “The player is not risking to miss the World Cup, absolutely not.

"He has an injury but it is not a serious injury. I hope he can play games for us before the World Cup."

Richarlison will not be available to face United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Brazil name their World Cup squad at the start of November and face Serbia in their opening game of the tournament on November 24.

Third-placed Spurs are seven points ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League, having played a game more.

Conte says he thinks new United manager Erik ten Hag will need time to implement his ideas.

“Honestly I don’t know him very well because we have never played against each other.

“He did very well with Ajax, for sure. He has taken a great job with United. United is one of the best teams in the world and he’s trying to bring his idea onto the pitch.

“I think also the club backed him in the transfer market. Like other managers and coaches, he needs time, time to work to try to improve his team.”

The match will see Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen come up against his former side.

Manchester United's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen applauds supporters as he leaves after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 4, 2022. - Image credit: Getty Images

Eriksen spent seven seasons with Spurs before leaving to join Inter Milan in 2020. He was linked with a return in the summer when he was a free agent, but decided to join United.

Asked whether Spurs did try to sign Eriksen, Conte said: “I don’t want to speak about players of another team.

“For sure Christian is a player I enjoyed working with him and I would like to train him again, to have him in my squad.

“But you know the transfer market is very difficult and he made a big choice to sign for United for three years of contract.

“For him I wish him the best for his family, apart from the game against us and for the rest of the season to be the best on the pitch.

“Now is not the time to say but for sure Christian was a player everyone wanted in their team.”

