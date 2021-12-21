Antonio Conte has said it was "unfair" of UEFA to give Rennes a 3-0 forfeit win against Tottenham, a decision which led to Spurs being knocked out of the Europa Conference League.

Spurs were due to play Rennes in their final group game on December 9 but it did not go ahead because of an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club.

Ad

UEFA put the matter to their disciplinary team, and they awarded the win to the French side, which led to Spurs being knocked out of the competition.

Premier League Conte says he cannot 'force' Spurs players to get vaccinated despite Covid outbreak at club 17/12/2021 AT 16:47

Conte said the club would now appeal.

"We are very, very confident for the next step and I repeat we deserve to play the qualification on the pitch, not in the court. I can't accept this. We are very, very disappointed with UEFA for this decision.

"It's unfair for sure. We deserve to play for qualification on the pitch, not in this way. I'm very disappointed for UEFA's decision.

"I don't want to understand but I hope in the future, in the next step, something can change because we deserve to play for qualification on the pitch, not in this way. It's not our fault."

Eight players and five staff members had been diagnosed with Covid-19 ahead of the planned tie.

Spurs host West Ham in the quarter-finals of the Carabo Cup on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa Conference League Tottenham tie with Rennes postponed after Covid outbreak, UEFA confirms 08/12/2021 AT 21:10