Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Ajax forward Antony for £85m.

In a statement on the club's official website they worte: "Manchester United has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance."

The arrival of the Brazilian forward will take the Red Devils' summer spending to over £200m.

Antony arrived at the Dutch giants in a £20m deal from Sao Paulo in 2020. At the time, then-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag tipped Antony for great success in Amsterdam.

He said: "For sure, we hope he will be the next star of Ajax."

In the following two seasons, Antony recorded double figures with 22 goals and 20 assists. His performances helped Ajax to back-to-back Eredivisie titles.

He broke into the Brazil team last year, making nine appearances in the last 12 months and scored twice in World Cup Qualifiers.

Manchester United's pursuit of Antony began early in the summer, but it required a protracted chase for them to land the Brazil winger.

He had been training alone for several weeks, but felt compelled to give an interview to journalist Fabrizio Romano and expressed his desire to move on

Antony said: "I'm not asking Ajax to release me, I'm asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for Eredivisie player. I've been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind".

It was reported on Saturday that Antony was refusing to play for Ajax in an attempt to force through the deal. He was subsequently omitted from Ajax's squad for their match against Utrecht.

Ajax were insistent that their valuation, reported to be €100m be met in order to sell their star forward having sold Sebastien Haller to Dortmund, Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern and Martinez to United.

Antony becomes United's second most expensive ever signing, behind Paul Pogba and ahead of new team-mates Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho.

Following the addition of Casemiro from Real Madrid and Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez, Antony is the third major addition to ten Hag's squad this summer. Antony arrives at a club invigorated by back-to-back victories.

After their latest victory, a 1-0 win over Southampton , BT Sport pundits Peter Crouch and Paul Scholes were both insistent that United remain short of attacking quality.

There remain question marks over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely reported to be seeking a transfer to a Champions League club before the transfer window closes, and additional reinforcements may yet be sought.

