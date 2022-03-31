Arsenal may have Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu available to face Crystal Palace on Monday, but goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale looks likely to miss out.

Ramsdale, who has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season, missed the 1-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break with a hip injury and was forced to withdraw from the England squad as a result.

He has not yet returned to full training so could again be replaced by Bernd Leno.

“Aaron is a doubt, he’s still feeling not great, he hasn’t trained yet and we don’t know what he’ll be able to do on Monday,” said Gunners manager Arteta on Thursday.

“He wanted to play against Villa but it was a significant injury. He had to take his time. The physios are doing everything they can to make him available but we will see in the next few days when he starts to do real training.”

Saka also missed out on international duty with England after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, he has been training and is expected to be available to face Palace as Arsenal aim to strengthen their top-four position.

“Bukayo is feeling good, he’s training today, hopefully he is still feeling as he was yesterday,” said Arteta.

“I don’t know how much he would have played (with England). Sometimes when a player is in a good moment, you don’t want to stop it.

“It’s what it is, he had Covid and we had to take him out of the national team. He had some time to rest and to recover, but he will be training in the next few days to again hit the form he was in.”

Arsenal have won six of their last seven league matches to move up to fourth, three points ahead of Tottenham and four ahead of Manchester United, having played a game less than both.

Defender Tomiyasu has not featured since the second leg of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool on January 20 due to injury, but Arteta said he could be in contention to return against Palace.

“I think it will be close. He’s been training more and more. He has the boys back now, so he will be joining some sessions this week and let’s see how it is.

“He had a recurring injury, but in the other calf, which was strange and difficult to predict. He’s been through a lot in the last two years with all the Covid and the amount of games that he’s played.”

Arteta was also asked about rumours that Santi Cazorla could return to Arsenal in a coaching role.

Cazorla, 37, spent six years at Arsenal from 2012-2018 and is currently playing for Qatari side Al Sadd.

“I haven’t discussed anything like that with Santi,” said Arteta about a possible return to Arsenal.

“Of course, if you ask anybody at this football club or any supporter about Santi, they will have a smile on their faces. He’s still playing, I don’t know what he wants to do but I’m sure it will be related to football because I know him well.

“I spoke with him on my birthday but we didn’t discuss that [joining Arsenal].”

“I'm glad at the end we have unified a criteria for the whole of Europe. It's now how we do it, how we manage it.

“There will be some changes because that gives you other opportunities and I think the game will have some changes, tactically some changes and the most important thing is that you can manage much better the load of the players.

“[We need to make sure] we don't slow the game down too much and I think it's good. It gives players the opportunity to be on the pitch, which is what they want to do.”

