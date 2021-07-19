Arsenal have confirmed the signing of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.

The Belgium youth international, 21, has penned a long-term deal with the Gunners and becomes their second summer signing after Nuno Tavares.

Lokonga made his Anderlecht debut as an 18-year-old back in 2017 and made 78 appearances for the club in total. He will join up with his new team-mates in the coming days after he has completed isolation.

“It's a big move because I have been playing for Anderlecht for 10 years so it's going to be my first big move to another country,” Lokonga told the club website.

“It's a big step, but I feel confident because we have to be. In the football world, you have to feel confident about yourself, but I'm looking to play in this league and I can't wait to start.”

Asked about his best position, Lokonga said: "I can play as a six and I can play like a box to box, but people say that I’m better in the six position."

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances during his development. He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht.

"I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had to Anderlecht in recent seasons. We’re confident Albert’s ready for the next stage in his development and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence.”

He was called into Roberto Martinez's Belgium squad for the first time back in March.

