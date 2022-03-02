Russia captain Artem Dzyuba has said he is “against any war” but also made an accusation of “double standards” after being called out by Ukraine’s Vitaliy Mykolenko.

On Tuesday, Mykolenko took to Instagram to call Dzyuba a “b****” and ask why he and his Russian teammates had remained “silent” over their nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

"You and most importantly your children will be locked in your s***hole for your whole life. And I am sincerely happy for it. You will never be forgiven,” Mykolenko added.

Dzyuba has since responded, with the Zenit Saint Petersburg admitting he was previously reluctant to address the topic because he was "afraid" and not a politics "expert".

In a lengthy Instagram post, Dzyuba said he was against war, but also against “human aggression”, questioning whether the level of “hatred” directed at Russia was warranted.

In particular, he questioned whether Russian athletes should “suffer”, with the IOC recommending sports federations remove Russian and Belarussians from competition.

Dzyuba ended his post by referencing “colleagues who sit on their ass in mansions in England”, inferring Mykolenko, adding: “This cannot offend us, we understand everything!"

Dyzuba’s Instagram post in full

A translated version of Dyzuba’s post reads:

“Until recently, I did not want to speak on the topic of events in Ukraine. I didn’t want to, not because I’m afraid, but because I’m not an expert in politics, I never got into it and didn’t intend to (unlike a large number of political scientists and virologists who have recently appeared on the Internet). But like everyone else, I have my own opinion. Since I am being drawn to this topic from all sides, I will express it.

“I am against any war. War is scary. But I am also against human aggression and hatred, which every day acquires some transcendent proportions.

“I am against discrimination based on nationality. I'm not ashamed that I'm Russian. I am proud to be Russian. And I don’t understand why athletes should suffer now.

“I am against double standards. Why one can do everything, but all the dogs are hanged on us. Why is everyone always shouting about sports outside of politics, but at the first opportunity, when it comes to Russia, this principle is completely forgotten?

“Again, war is scary. In stressful situations, people show their essence, sometimes negative. How much anger, dirt and bile has now poured out on all Russian people, regardless of their position and profession. Those thousands of people who write insults and threats - get in line!

“It is doubly strange to hear all this from people to whom Russia has given very, very much in their lives. All this only creates more negativity.

“The war will end, but human relations will remain. And it will be impossible to rewind. Remember this.

“P.S. And to some colleagues who sit on their ass in mansions in England and say nasty things: this cannot offend us, we understand everything! Peace and goodness to all!”

