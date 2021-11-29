The Ballon d'Or ceremony starts at 19:30 GMT and UK users can watch a free live stream all the way until 21:00 as the best players in the world are crowned at the Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris.

The countdown will begin this afternoon though, as we start to learn the identities of those players, male and female, who finished in position 30 and above.

Ad

Ballon d'Or Ramos backs Messi for Ballon d'Or: I wish him all the luck in the world 23 MINUTES AGO

09:05 - How does Jorginho compare to previous winners?

Jorginho is among the frontrunners to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or after helping Italy to Euro 2020 glory and Chelsea to the Champions League title. But how does the midfielder's candidacy this year compare to previous Ballon d'Or winners and candidates who have been pushed forward after a major tournament year?

Check out Graham Ruthven's analysis here

Jorginho with the Euro 2020 trophy for Italy. Image credit: Getty Images

08:50 - Ronaldo's 'ambition' to win more Ballon d'Ors than Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to end his career with more Ballon d’Ors than rival Lionel Messi, according to one of the organisers of the prestigious award.

“Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Messi,” France Football's editor-in-chief Pascal Ferré told the New York Times. “And I know that because he has told me.”

Ronaldo, 36, has won the Ballon d’Or five times compared to Messi’s six ahead of the announcement of this year’s prize and the two are among the favourites to win it again.

Ballon d'Or - Watch the moment Lionel Messi collects the trophy in 2019

08:35 - Ramos: I wish Messi all the luck

With Messi seeking to win a record seventh Ballon d'Or title, his former rival-turned-team-mate Sergio Ramos has backed the Argentine to pick up the award.

"Yes, of course [I hope he wins]," Ramos told ESPN. "I'm going to defend the guys in my team. I wish him all the luck in the world.

"He's in good shape, and I think he's the kind of player who really makes a difference. He's a unique player and it's a privilege to have him in the team.

"I think that bit by bit, each of us is going to bring our own quality to make Paris Saint-Germain even greater and achieve the things we want to achieve."

Sergio Ramos & Leo Messi Image credit: Eurosport

08:20 - Who is your favourite?

Could it be between Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi for the men's award? Lewandowski has scored 38 goals in 30 league games in 2021 and has scored a goal every 66 minutes on average.

Meanwhile Messi, even with a shock summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, has 24 goals in 28 league games this calendar year and led Argentina to the Copa America in the summer.

But there are so many names who have genuine chance of winning it. Jorginho, Karim Benzema and of course Cristiano Ronaldo to name only a few...

Robert Lewandowski is one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or Image credit: Getty Images

08:05 - It's Ballon d'Or time!

Today is a significant one in the football world as the 2021 men's and women's Ballon d'Or winners are to be revealed in Paris this evening.

Keep it here for all the latest news, rumours and gossip ahead of the prestigious ceremony.

WHO IS NOMINATED FOR THE MEN’S 2021 BALLON D’OR?

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

WHO IS NOMINATED FOR THE WOMEN’S 2021 BALLON D’OR?

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

Christiane Endler (Lyon)

Christine Sinclair (Thorns FC)

Ashley Lawrence (PSG)

Irene Paredes (PSG, Barcelona)

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Ellen White (Manchester City)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

Stina Blackstenius (Hacken)

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)



Ballon d'Or Ronaldo's 'ambition' is to win more Ballon d'Or awards than Messi - France Football boss A DAY AGO