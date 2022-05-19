Alexia Putellas has suggested it is likely to be the end of her career before she is able to appreciate the success she has had in the game.

Putellas has been a dominant force in football since making the move to Barcelona in 2012, but took her career to new heights in the 2020/21 season.

During the campaign, Barca defended their Liga title and scaled the mountain in Europe by winning the Champions League for the first time.

Despite being an injury scare for the final, Putellas scored one goal and created another as Barcelona ran out 4-0 winners over Chelsea - with her all-round performances during the season earning her the 2021 Ballon d’Or for the first time in her career.

The current campaign saw Putellas take over the captaincy of Barca, and the burden of responsibility has not weighed on her performances as her form has been out of the top drawer.

Barca won the domestic title once again, with Putellas leading the charge in front of goal, and she has 10 goals in the Champions League.

The Catalans are one win away from defending the Champions League - they face Lyon in the final on Saturday - and win or lose Putellas is not likely to fully appreciate it until she calls time on her career.

“I’m still not conscious of everything that happened last season,” Putellas told the BBC . "I think there are things that I will end up remembering when my time in football comes to an end.

“After all, we live in a sport where you play a match and three days later you have another match, and you don’t have time to taste anything. Neither the victories, nor the defeats, or the individual titles such as the Ballon d’Or.

“These things happen, but you must keep going because the world doesn’t stop.”

