16:00 - Here we go!

Are you sitting tightly? Good, because it's about to go down! Nothing gets the blood pumping like the staggering announcement of shortlisted candidates for an individual sporting award in a team sport!

15:55 - Defending champ!

Lionel Messi was the last player to get his hands on the Ballon d'Or back in 2019. A lot has changed since then - there's been a global pandemic that prevented football from being played for much of 2020, forcing France Football to cancel the Ballon d'Or for that year.

Also Messi no longer plays for Barcelona. You decide which was bigger news...

Lionel Messi poses onstage after winning his sixth Ballon D'Or award during the Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet Image credit: Getty Images

15:45 - Jorginho's year?

The bookmakers have Jorginho high in this year's odds to win the Ballon d'Or. The midfielder helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season, he was part of the Italy team that won Euro 2020 and has been in excellent form as the Blues have mounted a Premier League title challenge this season?

Might Jorginho be the player whose name is engraved on the most famous golden ball in football?

Jorginho alza il trofeo della Supercoppa europea 2021 - Chelsea-Villarreal Image credit: Getty Images

15:30 - Procedure!

France Football will start releasing the names of the 30 players shortlisted for this year's Ballon d'Or from 4pm (BST). Not all the names will be announced at once. Instead, there will be a series of announcements to make up the final shortlist of 30 names.

Who are we expecting to be on that list? Jorginho is a strong candidate, as is Robert Lewandowski. Will the usual suspects - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - be on there too? All will be revealed!

15:20 - Welcome!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of today's announcement of the 30 candidates for this year's Ballon d'Or!

The great and good of world football will be recognised as the sport's most prestigious individual prize returns for 2021 after its cancellation for 2020 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and the disruption it caused in the game.

