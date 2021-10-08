Pedri and Phil Foden have been included on a 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

The 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder has played an influential role for his club and the Spain national team in the last year at Euro 2020 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and has been rewarded with a place on the prestigious list.

Foden scored 16 goals in 50 appearances for City last season and helped the club to the Premier League title and the Champions League final.

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi may have got off to a slow start for Paris Saint-Germain after his shock move from Barcelona in the summer transfer window, but he has still managed to score 37 goals and notch 14 assists in 46 games for club and country in the last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also made it on to the list and will be looking to win the award for the fifth time in his illustrious career.

The voting process now begins with a selection of international journalists, national team coaches and captains picking their winners.

Football's most prestigious individual prize will be handed out at a star-studded ceremony in Paris on November 29.

THE 30-MAN SHORTLIST

GOALKEEPERS

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

DEFENDERS

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Simon Kjær (AC Milan)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

MIDFIELDERS

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

FORWARDS

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Lionel Messi (PSG)

Neymar (PSG)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

