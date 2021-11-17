Gus Poyet believes Mohamed Salah is the best of the Ballon d'Or picks this year and puts him above Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah is one of the favourites for the top prize this year after registering an incredible 10 goals and seven assists in just 17 Premier League appearances this season.

He has also scored five goals in four Champions League games in an unstoppable run of form.

And Poyet believes that he is a cut above the rest this year when it comes to the Ballon d'Or.

“Certainly you cannot vote for Messi or Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or, perhaps Mbappe or Salah, but the latter certainly is the best,” Poyet told Al-Hayah TV.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League and have stuttered at times this season despite Salah's unbelievable form.

And with the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon in January, the Reds are set to miss their key player for up to three weeks.

Poyet believes his absence could have a massive impact on the title race given his influence on this Liverpool side.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool greets Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid before the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. Image credit: Getty Images

“Manchester City, Chelsea or Liverpool, one of these three teams will win the Premier League this season, especially if Mohamed Salah remains at this level because he is now the best in the world," the Uruguayan said.

"His influence in matches is better than Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappe, even if he does not score.

“But Liverpool will miss Mohamed Salah in the Africa Cup of Nations and it will be an opportunity for Chelsea and Manchester City to collect some points at the expense of Liverpool.

“I think that Salah is above everyone at the moment in Liverpool, in terms of his performance, he is a great and exceptional player, Liverpool will be greatly affected by the loss of Salah.”

The ceremony will take place on November 29 in Paris.

