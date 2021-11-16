Former French international Thierry Henry believes that Karim Benzema deserves to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or, while Patrice Evra is looking at N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Henry also thinks Chelsea midfielder Kante is a worthy contender for the award.

Speaking to Journal du Dimache on Sunday, Henry explained his decision, saying: “Let's be realistic, I hope it can be him [Benzema] or N'Golo Kante."

The former Arsenal man also suggested that Robert Lewandowski would have won the 2020 award had it not been called off due to the coronavirus.

“Robert Lewandowski would have been elected in 2020 if it had not been cancelled. We can also talk about Jorginho because he won everything [Champions League and Euro 2020]. And there is Leo [Messi], who finally won the Copa America," he continued.

Evra, a one-time France teammate with Henry, agreed with some of his choices.

“In my opinion, this Ballon d'Or is for N'Golo Kante or Jorginho, he deserves it! I do not understand why people say, 'He's just a midfielder' - he won everything, participating a lot in these triumphs," he said.

"In my opinion, it's an injustice [if Jorginho does not win it]. I'm sick of giving it to [Lionel] Messi. What did he win last year? Okay, the Copa America, but with Barcelona, what did he do?

"Last year, Jorginho also won trophies that didn't exist, so for me, it's an absolute injustice [if he does not win it]."

