Barcelona and Uruguay legend Luis Suarez has claimed he will give Robert Lewandowski his own Ballon d’Or trophy should the Polish striker not win this year’s prize.

Lewandowski is among the favourites to win the award later this month following another prolific 12 months for both Bayern Munich and Poland.

He scored 55 goals in 47 matches for his Bavarian club during the 2019-20 campaign and followed that up with another 48 in 40 last season.

Lewandowski was named FIFA Best Men’s Player in 2020 but did not get his hands on the prestigious Ballon d’Or as the award was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Lionel Messi, Jorginho and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the other names in the frame for the honour this year but Suarez for one thinks it should go to Lewnadowski.

Suarez told Carrusel Deportivo: "Give Lewandowski the Ballon d'Or, damn it! If not, I'll give you mine!"

Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s record for Bundesliga goals in a single season in May and he believes that his achievements over the past 12 months speak for themselves.

"The possibility of winning the Ballon d'Or means a lot to me, it makes me feel proud, if you look at everything I've achieved, not just this year, last year as well when they cancelled the ceremony, I've won a lot of titles, scored a lot of goals," Lewandowski told MARCA last month.

"It would mean a lot to me to win it, having won the Champions League, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup. Breaking Gerd Muller's record of 41 Bundesliga goals was also a big achievement, one which made me very proud and happy. Everyone can see what I have done and keep doing.

"My achievements speak for themselves because my last two years have been a big achievement, not just for me but for any player in history."

