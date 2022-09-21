Barcelona star Pedri says he hopes to “have the opportunity” to win the Ballon d’Or one day but still has “a lot to learn” in order to be a contender for the prize.

Pedri is seen as one of the most talented youngsters in world football after becoming a regular starter for Barca in 2020.

Ad

Having signed a new contract at Barca 12 months ago, which has a release clause of €1 billion, a hamstring injury hindered the 19-year-old throughout last season.

Liga Xavi says ‘no player in the world with as much talent as Pedri’ 20/02/2022 AT 21:15

But he did win the Kopa Trophy last October which is an award given on the night of the Ballon d’Or to the best performing player under the age of 21

Asked whether he saw himself as a future Ballon d'Or winner, Pedri told Sport: "I hope I have the opportunity to be, it is a very complicated prize.

"You must be the best in the world, I have a lot to learn and improve so that this day can come.

"I worked a lot on the physical side, I still have to improve, but little by little I am adding small things. You can't put so much in day by day because of the busy schedule, but you can always improve."

Pedri played a key role in Spain's run to the semi-finals at Euro 2020 where they were eliminated by eventual champions Italy on penalties.

The teenager went to the Tokyo Olympics in the same summer, winning a silver medal as Spain lost 2-1 to Brazil in extra-time.

Since Spain won the 2010 World Cup, they have had a disappointing run on football’s biggest stage after being knocked out in the group stages in 2014 and beaten on penalties by Russia in the last 16 in 2018.

Pedri believes his country are the favourites for this year’s Qatar World Cup, which begins on November 20.

"Perhaps people don't expect so much from us, they don't see us as favourites, but inside we do see ourselves as favourites," he said.

"We will not wear the medal without doing anything. If we work as we should, the opportunity will come.

"There is always pressure at Barca and the national team. You have to try to escape, be calm and enjoy.

"Here and at Barca we have a team for everything. We work so that at the end of the season we can win everything we play."

Football Torres tests positive after Barca unveiling along with Pedri 03/01/2022 AT 22:58