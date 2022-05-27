Sadio Mane believes that African footballers are not given the same chance of winning the Ballon d’Or.

The Liverpool forward has been one of the best players in the world since his move from Southampton to Liverpool, where he has won the Champions League and the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp, amongst other trophies.

Ad

After a superb 2022 so far, he is now one of the leading contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or, an award not won by an African player since 1995, when George Weah lifted the trophy.

Champions League 'It's looking good' - Klopp hopeful Thiago, Fabinho can play in CL final 3 HOURS AGO

Mane scored the winning penalty as Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations in February and helped his country qualify for the Qatar World Cup later this year, helping put him in the frame to lift the biggest individual award in football this autumn.

Mane and his Liverpool team-mates face Real Madrid this Saturday in Paris to contest the Champions League final, and the 30-year-old has said he will reveal his future plans after the game , with speculation that he could leave Anfield.

Asked about the problems African players face in being considered for the Ballon d’Or, he said: “It's true. If you guys say it, what can I say myself? Which is sad. This cup, the Africa Cup of Nations is one of the biggest for myself, it is the biggest trophy I have won in my life.

“For an African player not to have won the Ballon d'Or since George Weah it is sad for sure. Winning the Champions League is special. I have a chance to play it again and we have a chance to win it as we have a strong team.

“We will do everything we can to win it and then we will see what happens, with the Ballon d'Or. I think myself and all the Liverpool players will have targets from the beginning of the season, to go for all the trophies for sure. So far we have won two, and missed one, which is behind us.

“Manchester City fully deserved (to win the title). To win the Champions League would be special for me and for all the other boys. This is what we focus on. We have to do what we can to win... and the rest you guys have to decide.

“For me it would be even more special to have another bonus which is the Ballon d'Or - and I would be the happiest player in the world.”

Of his season so far, he said: “Honestly I'm really enjoying every single moment. The Champions League final will make it even more special (if) we win it. Two finals is something but you have to dream big and I am a player who dreams big.

“Playing a Champions League final I think is special and we need to make it even more special. We have the squad to do it. I would say one of the best seasons... so far! I won one of the most important things in my life and it gives me even more motivation to go on for the next step.”

Champions League Real Madrid 'confident' of beating Liverpool despite Mbappe 'great storm' – Inside Europe 4 HOURS AGO