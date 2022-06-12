Mohamed Salah says he is" shocked" that he finished seventh in the Ballon d'Or race last year.

Lionel Messi picked up the award for the best male footballer in the world at the glitzy awards ceremony in Paris last October for the seventh time in his career. Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski took second and Chelsea's Jorginho came third.

Ad

Transfers Man Utd close in on De Jong, tempted by Oxlade-Chamberlain - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 05:18

"I want to win it to join George Weah, the only African [in 1995]," the Liverpool forward told L'Equipe

"It's true that I was shocked by my ranking in 2021 (seventh). For this year, the defeat against Real Madrid is a disadvantage, even if I played a good game in the final.

"But it doesn't cancel out everything I've achieved for months. Let's wait for the vote. And if I'm not Ballon d'Or in 2022, I'll do everything I can to be the next one."

Salah scored 31 goals last season for Liverpool in a campaign where they won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, came second in the Premier League and finished as Champions League runners-up.

The 29-year-old says Liverpool deserved to win the Champions League this year.

"We deserved to win, we had more chances," he said. "I had two or three clear chances but Thibaut Courtois made incredible saves.

"It's his job, that's what Real Madrid signed him for. It was his night."

Salah also says he considers Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to be a complete footballer and that he strives to be the same.

"I understand what Benzema says, he doesn't just see himself as a goalscorer, he knows he influences every aspect of Real Madrid's game," he said.

"Like others, I want to be seen as the best player in the world.

"At Liverpool, everyone runs for everyone else. If I don't fight for the defence, they won't fight for me.

"I have to be an example, to be the first to press, to sacrifice myself for the team."

Premier League Salah beats De Bruyne to PFA Player of the Year award, Kerr wins women's prize 09/06/2022 AT 19:11